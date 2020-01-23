Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,859 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 528,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.