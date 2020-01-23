Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after buying an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.20. 898,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

