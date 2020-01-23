Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,141,000 after buying an additional 1,496,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares during the period. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 636,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period.

SCHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

