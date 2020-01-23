Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 465,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,313. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

