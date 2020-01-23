SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

