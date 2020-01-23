Summit X LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $324.98. 4,188,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,240. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

