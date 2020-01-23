Summit X LLC Buys 1,989 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

