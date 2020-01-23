Summit X LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SIZE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,887. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $100.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.