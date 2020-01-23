Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.05. 680,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $331.34 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.07.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at $55,854,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

