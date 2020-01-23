Summit X LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,602,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

