Summit X LLC Grows Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $4,245,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 590,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

