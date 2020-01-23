Summit X LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $9,804,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,647,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

