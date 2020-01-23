Summit X LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,947. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $108.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

