Summit X LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Metlife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Metlife by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 4,264,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.