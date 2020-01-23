Summit X LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after buying an additional 487,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 981,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.