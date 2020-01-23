Summit X LLC Purchases 4,758 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after buying an additional 311,322 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 205,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 199,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,747. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.