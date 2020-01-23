Summit X LLC Sells 297 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,085. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $354.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.86. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

