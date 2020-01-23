Summit X LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit X LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,036,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.18. 92,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,044. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.