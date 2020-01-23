SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.42.

EOG stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

