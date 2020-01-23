SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,236,000 after purchasing an additional 406,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 393.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 111,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

