SunTrust Banks Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. EQT has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 158.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 455,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 113.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after acquiring an additional 991,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

