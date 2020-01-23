SunTrust Banks Weighs in on QEP Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QEP has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

NYSE:QEP opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $872.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in QEP Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.