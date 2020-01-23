Surface Transforms’ (SCE) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SCE opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Thursday. Surface Transforms has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.75 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.