Surface Transforms’ (SCE) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:SCE opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Thursday. Surface Transforms has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.75 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.
About Surface Transforms
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.
