Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce $504.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.97 million and the highest is $508.19 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $491.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

