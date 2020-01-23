sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00011670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $7,972.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,006,543 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

