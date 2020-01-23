Swap (XWP) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Swap has a market cap of $358,767.00 and approximately $223,121.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

