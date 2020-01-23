Swapcoinz Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,033.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $62,033.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swapcoinz Token Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,078,618 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

