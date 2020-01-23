Swarm City Trading Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $180,298.00 and $360.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

