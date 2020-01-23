Swarm (SWM) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Swarm has a market cap of $1.39 million and $2,566.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

