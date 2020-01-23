Swipe 1-Day Volume Hits $14.75 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Swipe has a market cap of $116.79 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00021332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,115 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.