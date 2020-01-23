Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.60 million. Synlogic reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 472.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.61. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

