Syscoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $224,282.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00644464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,917,466 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.