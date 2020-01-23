T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,175. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

