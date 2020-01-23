T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Buy

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO remained flat at $$1.17 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 540,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.