TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $203.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

