Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,511,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. Analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

