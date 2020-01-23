Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will announce sales of $249.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.61 million and the lowest is $242.20 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $258.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $943.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $950.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.20 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.85 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE TALO opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 445,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,288,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 556,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

