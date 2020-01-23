Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

