Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $86.30 million and $801,865.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.05474510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011751 BTC.

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

