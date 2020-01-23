TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

