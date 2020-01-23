Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lifted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 704.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Target by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 4,641,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.