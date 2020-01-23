Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 897.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 138.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 245,529 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

