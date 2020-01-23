TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TD Ameritrade has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

