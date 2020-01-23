TD Securities Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$6.86. 216,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $535.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.82.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

