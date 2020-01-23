TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $151,362.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $151,362.00 and $8,578.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

