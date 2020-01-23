Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.17% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

