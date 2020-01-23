Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.19% of Teleflex worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Teleflex by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total transaction of $2,455,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.52. 8,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,269. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $256.57 and a twelve month high of $389.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

