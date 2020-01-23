Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,196 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 135.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 117,023 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 448.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 204,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 2,088,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.