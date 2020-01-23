Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,641 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

