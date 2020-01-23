Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 69,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

